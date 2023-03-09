CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte junior Taitum James says she heard about problems at the East Village Apartments in 2021.

Queen City News also reported construction delays and students’ inability to move in.

James moved in August 2022, when another complex wing was finished.

“Our side of the building was brand new; it wasn’t built yet,” James said. “We were the first to live in it; we were like, ‘it will be okay; no one has been in it.’ They figured it out, and it’s not. It’s still very horrible.”

She says the first issue was door locks still having construction tape on them, but the biggest worry is piping that’s flooding inside the halls and even her apartment, destroying a lot of property.

“The picture with all the paper towels on the floor — that was my room,” added James. “Then the people under me, the toilet ran for probably twenty minutes without someone coming.”

She says this wasn’t a toilet overflow issue, and she tried to clean up as much water possible, but two units below her suffered damage.

Then she complained about other conditions like drywall peeling off the wall and ceiling, unsanitary residents piling trash, and letting dogs use the bathrooms in the hall.

“They deleted all my comments and blocked me,” said James. “So I made the Real East Village page.”

James and other frustrated residents created an Instagram page, ‘Real East Village,’ to share problems, but they really hope someone else steps in because there are still two months left in the semester.

Taitum James is 5,000 miles from her parents in Hawaii, and this is a college experience she will never forget.

“I know they feel bad because they feel like it’s her first year by herself, and she is in a very unfortunate housing situation.”

Here is the complete statement from Asset Living:

“Resident experience is paramount to the owners and management team of East Village. We take pride in ensuring a member from our management team is available 24 hours a day. Residents are able to reach our staff via email, the online resident portal, office phone, social media, or in person during office hours. Additionally, residents can reach our answering service after office hours for emergency-related issues by calling 980-236-8500.

Amongst 24-hour service from our management team, East Village offers several amenities and features to help improve the overall resident experience. Amongst these features are trash chutes, surveillance cameras as well as 24-hour emergency maintenance. The maintenance team responds to all emergency requests in real-time. Our facility and amenities are utilized by over 700 students, residents & their guests. Our maintenance team works very hard to ensure the grounds are maintained and trash not disposed of properly in the trash chutes is picked up daily. East Village has over 50 surveillance cameras around the community to monitor violators and residents who are not picking up after their pets. Management at East Village plans to increase the number of cameras to extend camera coverage in areas where students continue to violate the pet policy.“