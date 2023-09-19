CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘very serious accident’ was reported in south Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to Medic.
The two-vehicle crash happened near East Arrowood Road and Kings Ridge Drive.
Paramedics said they expected “multiple patients with life-threatening injuries” and urged everyone to avoid the area.
In a 6:18 p.m. update, officials advised two people were rushed to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.