CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘very serious accident’ was reported in south Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to Medic.

The two-vehicle crash happened near East Arrowood Road and Kings Ridge Drive.

Paramedics said they expected “multiple patients with life-threatening injuries” and urged everyone to avoid the area.

In a 6:18 p.m. update, officials advised two people were rushed to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

No further information was released.