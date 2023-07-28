CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, says Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden was known at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax, North Carolina. The man spoke with Peden pretty much daily.

Ex-NC pastor tried to look at child in bathroom: police

“He’s always connected with me, and we spent many afternoons actually sharing a conversation. This was last summer, but we shared conversations about his family, his son, his children, his grandchildren.”

That all changed on June 24th inside a bathroom at the Farmers market.

In this instance, I went to greet him,” said the man talking about entering the bathroom at the market. “And instead of receiving a handshake or a hug he groped my chest, and he pinched me so hard that it hurt several hours after.”

The second charges investigated by detectives occurred on July 14, where according to arrest records Ivan Peden exposed himself and masturbated with a 13-year-old in the bathroom. There are other charges, and one victim felt more could have happened to him, but there were more people in the bathroom.

Ivan Peden is a retired pastor with the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was pastor at two churches in Charlotte, Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church from 1989 to 1992 and a pastor at First United Methodist Church in 1999.

He is currently out of jail awaiting trial with an order to not go to the Farmers Market

Unfortunately, I don’t think that is enough measure taken, I do think the criminal charges are what had to be done to make sure that he does not continue to prey on men at the Farmer’s market,” said the victim when asked why he filed charges.

And people living in the neighborhood with Ivan Peden say they worry about it happening again.

“For something like this to be in our neighborhood, so close is very concerning and shocking,” said a neighbor.