CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Remount Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. They arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Shooting Investigation in the Westover Division https://t.co/bG3h59dR3U — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 6, 2023

Mecklenburg EMS (Medic) says they took that person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

According to Medic, this shooting happened less than a half-hour after another shooting on South Boulevard and a stabbing on University Village Boulevard, both of which sent victims to the hospital.