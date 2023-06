CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash near Uptown Monday left one car flipped on its side, and another significantly damaged, video showed.

The incident happened on June 19, 2023, around 3:00 p.m. on West 12th Street near North Church Street.

Footage obtained by QCN can be watched below:

UPTOWN COLLISION 🚧 | A crash near Uptown Monday left one car flipped on its side and another significantly damaged, video showed. More: https://t.co/6veYO7yNVN pic.twitter.com/9KiAZt1NHY — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) June 19, 2023

Medic responded to the scene but said no injuries were reported.

Charlotte Fire and CMPD also responded to the site of the collision.