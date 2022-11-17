CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly woman was injured after ramming her vehicle into a local health and beauty shop Thursday afternoon near the Myers Park area.

The accident happened at AILLEA – Charlotte at the Park Road Shopping Center located at 4119 Park Road, authorities said.

Queen City News was at the scene as Fire and Medic responded on Thursday.

Medic confirms one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. No word on what caused the accident at this time.