CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nothing to see here, just a goat hanging out at Camp North End Wednesday afternoon.

Video shared with Queen City News shows the animal looking about and enjoying the north Charlotte weather.

According to Charlotte Animal Care and Control, cloven-hoofed animals (which include goats) are allowed with a permit.

The premises must be inspected before the permit is issued to ensure the animals are a minimum distance from the property line. Additionally, officials ensure nearby residents are not endangered by the animal(s).

QCN has reached out to animal control, but there’s no word on whose goat this is yet.