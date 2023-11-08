CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New video has been released of a fiery crash involving a CATS bus that injured 13 people this summer.

The serious crash, which involved a CATS bus and truck, happened on Sunday, July 30, in the 5600 block of The Plaza, authorities said.

The new video shows several people being thrown from the truck and the vehicle eventually erupts into flames following the rear-end crash. Bystanders are seen trying to extinguish the large flames with their own fire extinguishers before the Charlotte Fire Department arrives.

At that time, Medic confirmed with Queen City News that one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, and two others suffered serious injuries.

Ten people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries with the mass casualty bus.

The Plaza was shut down in both directions at Covecreek Drive at that time, CMPD said.

Warning: Some may find this edited video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.