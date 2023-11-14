CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement Tuesday morning after video surfaced online showing an officer striking and punching a woman during a double arrest in the Steele Creek area.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at South Tryon Street and Arrowwood Road. CMPD said a man and a woman, who have not been identified, were smoking marijuana in public when officers came up to them, and the woman reportedly punched an officer in the face.

CMPD reports that the man at the scene was armed with a gun. Both reportedly refused arrest at the scene, and CMPD said a “struggle with officers began.”

The man was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun, police said. The woman at the scene was lying on her hands and was refusing arrest, CMPD said. One of the CMPD officers at the scene threw multiple strikes, hitting the woman in the right thigh, and “stop resisting” was said several times to her, CMPD said on Tuesday.

Video surfaced online of the officer striking the woman several times at the bus stop.

After several orders to stop resisting, CMPD said the officer struck the woman seven times with knee strikes, and ten punches “to the peroneal nerve in the thigh to try and gain compliance.” CMPD said the “officer was intentional about where the strikes were made.”

CMPD said in part, “These are tense situations that have the potential to escalate quickly. Police use of force is never easy to watch. Officers are trained to strike large muscle groups in order to gain compliance during an arrest.”

The man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting, obstructing, delaying, and possessing marijuana. The woman has been charged with assault on a government official, resisting, delaying, obstructing, and possessing marijuana.

Internal Affairs is actively investigating this incident, CMPD said.