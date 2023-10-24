CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Video sent to Queen City News on Tuesday shows a vehicle engulfed in flames on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The front of a tow truck caught fire in the shoulder of the northbound lanes, just south of Arrowood Road near the 485 interchange. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Medic said no injuries were reported. According to the QCN viewer who sent the video in, a lot of onlookers slowed traffic in the area. Watch the raw footage below: