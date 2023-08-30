CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A video obtained by Queen City News shows a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on the first day of school for many in Charlotte.

According to a witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, he said he observed the incident at 4:52 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the corner of University City Blvd and Mallard Creek Road.

The witness tells Queen City News the school bus lights were flashing and the stop arm was out as he observed the vehicle continue to drive around the bus.

QCN has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMPD regarding this incident.