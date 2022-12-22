CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning as Queen City News crews were on the scene.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

Video shows alarms were active, and people were directed to the exits:

WATCH 📽️ | SouthPark Mall was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning as Queen City News crews were on the scene. More: https://t.co/EvthAReV7j pic.twitter.com/I16fn6JQyV — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) December 22, 2022

A manager at the mall tells QCN she believes construction workers hit a sprinkler head around Suffolk Punch, causing the alarms to activate.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

QCN is working on learning more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.