CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning as Queen City News crews were on the scene.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m.
Video shows alarms were active, and people were directed to the exits:
A manager at the mall tells QCN she believes construction workers hit a sprinkler head around Suffolk Punch, causing the alarms to activate.
QCN is working on learning more information.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.