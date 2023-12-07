BLOXOM, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old Eastern Shore girl at the center of Amber Alert sent out Wednesday night was found in Charlotte, authorities say.

Yuli Sanun Godines

Yuli Sanun Godines was found by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police around 1:24 a.m. Thursday morning with Yantza Agular, the woman suspected of abducting her. However no charges have been filed at this time.

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the Amber Alert on behalf of police in the Town of Bloxom just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. They said they believed the alleged abduction took place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, after Godines was last seen at her cousin’s house located on Shoremain Drive in Bloxom.

Police said they were looking for Agular, a Hispanic female, who was thought to be in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with the North Carolina plate JFC-5143, possibly heading south to North Carolina.

While the information about the Amber Alert went out to media at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, the Amber Alert sent out through the Wireless Emergency Alerts system to cell phones didn’t go out until about 2 hours later.

Authorities told 10 On Your Side on Thursday that this was an issue they haven’t experienced before, and water and state lines impacted how it went out. The Eastern Shore is surrounded by water on three sides, and the alert had to be also be sent to Maryland, which is just above Bloxom, and North Carolina, where Godines was eventually found.

Virginia State Police say they worked with the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children and FEMA, the entity that actually sends the alert, on Wednesday night to fix the issue and get the message out as quickly as possible. They say they’re also working “backward” to address the issue and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

With that, you may have gotten an additional Amber Alert for Godines on Thursday morning. That alert was sent by mistake.

For more information, contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757/787-1131, or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts