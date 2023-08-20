CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – While we’re past the point of catching rays in the summer, we can now start to catch the best plays from high school football action here in the Queen City.

So hang ten, or rather hang tight, because the top plays from week one are rolling in like a tidal wave.

Head to our X page @CSLonQCN to vote, or see the below post:

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 1 (see reply for video). @mikelacett's breakdown: https://t.co/dvWceYtGWv — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 20, 2023

Play #1

Chamarryus Bomar | Junior, Byrnes High School: Hough certainly felt the Byrne in our first nominee. The concentration from the Rebels’ star was incredible. Off a wild deflection, he was able able to recover his own bobble and take it in for the pick-six. The Rebels then would go on to beat the Huskies 24-9.

Play #2

Jadyn Davis | Senior, Providence Day: Here we are in August, and though it’s too late to celebrate Independence Day, we can now enjoy Providence Day and its star. He’s our second top-play nominee with a deep pass to Jordan Shipp that slipped through double coverage. Behind their duo, the Chargers would beat Northwestern in the first Keep Pounding Classic 42-35.

Play #3

Nassor Ashenafi | Junior, Mallard Creek: Finally, it was summertime sadness for Independence, thanks to the man behind our third top play nominee. The Mallard Creek playmaker had not one but two pick-sixes, including one he brought back for 42 yards in the Mavs’ 28-14 win.

Polls close Thursday!