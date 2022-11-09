CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte voters did more than decide who is taking office during Tuesday’s elections; they also gave the City of Charlotte the green light to spend around $226 million on improvements across the city.

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., change is inevitable.

Lenair Brooks voted ‘yes’ on three bonds to continue the growth.

“I saw the bonds, and in Charlotte, it is a growing city, and I was looking to be able to help people who aren’t doing so well, and I just want to see growth in Charlotte,” Brooks said.

The three bonds will go towards projects in six corridors across Charlotte. Roughly $146 will go toward transportation projects, $50 million to housing developments, and nearly $30 million towards infrastructure improvements.

“If they do that, it will help the areas that are growing, and impact them where they can actually increase the business for the area which actually increased the tax base which helps us all,” said small business owner John Thurston.

He says improvement projects will improve not only the day-to-day life in Charlotte but also business growth.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance agrees.

“When it comes to investing in our infrastructure, we’ve got to make those investments or else companies are not going to make those investments to come to Charlotte,” Sr. Vice President of Government Affairs Joe Bost said.

Before the elections, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance advocated for the bonds, saying that as a rapidly growing city, Charlotte needs to invest in retaining and attracting more businesses.

“If we’ve got a good transportation system, people can afford to live here, and they’ve got safe neighborhoods, it’s going to be a recipe for success or continued success in our market,” Bost said.

The more for the projects will come from the city’s budget and will not increase taxes.