CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Queen City this week.

She’ll be here on Thursday, Jan. 11, talking about ways to reduce gun violence. Traveling with the vice president will be Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

They’ll both meet with educators, parents, and gun safety advocates to announce new funding from the bipartisan “Safer Communities Act.”

This will be Harris’ ninth trip to North Carolina since being sworn in.

Details of her visit have not yet been released. Harris was in Myrtle Beach this past weekend.