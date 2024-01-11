CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the Queen City on Thursday.

The visit will take place at Eastway Middle School around 2 p.m. Thursday. Harris will discuss ways to reduce gun violence in Charlotte and funding for a federal crime task force initiative called The Safer Communities Act, which was passed into law in 2022.

Senator Thom Tillis was involved in helping pass that act, the largest gun safety bill in decades. The bill was created following the death of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

So far, the bill has blocked more than 500 illegal gun purchases by people under the age of 21.

Harris’ visit comes days after two shootings near uptown Charlotte. One was a deadly shooting involving a Myers Park High School student. The other was a New Year’s Eve party at Charlotte’s Romare Bearden Park that injured five people after a 19-year-old fired shots into a crowd.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to greet VP Harris at the CLT Airport before 12 p.m.