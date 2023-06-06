CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The W.T. Harris Boulevard bridge over Interstate 85 will be named after CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who tragically died in the line of duty in 2021.

On Tuesday, NCDOT unanimously approved a resolution that names the bridge the ‘Officer Mia Goodwin Bridge.’

“We want to make sure we continue to honor her,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said during a ceremony in Dec. 2022. “What we went through last year, our department was changed forever.”

Today, the @NCDOT unanimously approved a resolution that names the bridge on W. T. Harris Boulevard over Interstate 85 the Officer Mia Goodwin Bridge. Officer Goodwin was a 6-year veteran of CMPD who tragically lost her life on December 22, 2021 while on duty. pic.twitter.com/rR8k2SL6M0 — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) June 6, 2023

Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the department before she was killed.