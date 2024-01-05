CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in Charlotte are looking for a suspect who has hit multiple Starbucks locations in the area.

Surveillance video showed the masked suspect entering a Starbucks business in southwest Charlotte, putting a gun right in the employees’ face, and then demanding cash.

The suspect is believed to have robbed another Starbucks location down the street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Both locations are within a similar distance from each other on Tyvola Road and Forest Pine Drive.