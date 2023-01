CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday.

The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said.

Beatties Ford Road Dunkin Donuts robbery suspect sought (CMPD)

The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday night around 7:30 p.m. at a location on Brookshire Blvd. One suspect is being sought in this robbery.