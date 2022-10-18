CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to find a fugitive, a man police believe has hit up a hospital under construction three times since August.

The thefts are happening at the new Novant Medical Center being built in Ballantyne off Providence Rd W.

Surveillance Cameras on-site capture the masked suspect ripping off copper wire valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Police believe he’s experienced .. saying he’s methodical and deliberate knowing where to go to grab the hot commodity and haul it off with a wheelbarrow to a spot where a car is waiting.

“It makes it hard for us to track down things. Coz copper doesn’t have serial numbers or any like that .. it’s just easy money, ” said Det Jerry Carter from CMPD who’s working the case.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Construction thefts like this drive up costs and delay the project, a much-needed hospital in the Ballantyne area. If you know who this guy is call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips app. There is a cash reward of up to $1000 for any information that leads to an arrest.