CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Surveillance images of a ‘person of interest’ and a black vehicle leaving the scene of Monday’s deadly shooting in north Charlotte have been released, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, near 6200 West Sugar Creek Road.

Rahmiek Brown, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.









Images of a vehicle that the ‘person of interest’ may have been driving have also been released.

The DA’s Office, victim services, CFD, Medic, CSI, and operations command were among the departments on the scene. Det. Buhr is the lead on the case. This remains an active investigation.