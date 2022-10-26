CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim’s car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Photos were released of what appears to be a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. The vehicle belonged to the victim.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim, later identified as 32-year-old Ahlyea Willard, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen City News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.

Det. James is the lead detective on the case.