CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting suspect is being sought from an incident that occurred earlier this month in South End, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released from Sunday, October 2nd, and shows a suspect brazenly firing a gun during the day. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact CMPD at 704-334-1600.