CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall.

Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st.

A police report says he got in before the mall officially opened and broke into the kiosk using some sort of pry tool. Stolen was about $1700 dollars in jewelry.

Detectives say this is a nationwide trend.

“Right here in the Charlotte area we have two to three different groups and apparently this is going on all over the country and we are in the holiday season so we may see an uptick but we definitely want to make the public aware of it and see if you know this guy and give us a call,” said CMPD Det. Rick Smith.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Charlotte Crime Stoppers number to call is 704-334-1600. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.