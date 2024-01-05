CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another suspect has been identified in connection to a drive-by shooting at a home in north Charlotte that killed a 3-year-old boy in 2021, CMPD said.

Prosecutors have described the deadly shooting as a possible retaliation against the boy’s father.

Previous: Retaliation a possible motive in shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy

Bryce Felder, 21, is being sought in connection to the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa. He is considered armed and dangerous, CMPD said on Friday.

Figueroa’s 4-year-old sister was also struck by the gunfire but was expected to recover at the time, CMPD said. Eleven people were occupying the home at the time of the fatal shooting.

CMPD said the multiple suspects unloaded about 150 rounds into the home on Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte on September 7, 2021.

Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, was previously arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact. He attempted to flee when officers tried to pull over his vehicle, CMPD said.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was also charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder in the case. Kaleb Lawrence turned himself in shortly after the shooting and also faces murder charges.