CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said gunfire was exchanged and the man in the surveillance images is a suspect in the incident.

No injuries were reported, however, a stray bullet did enter an occupied building, and a bullet also damaged a vehicle that was not occupied, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.