CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man is wanted for questioning about a shooting that happened on 1601 Remount Rd. near West Blvd. September 18th.

The victim was shot in the leg with a .45 caliber handgun and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening conditions. Detectives say it’s a pretty good picture of the man captured on surveillance seen wearing a bright peach or pink outfit.

“The victim stated that he doesn’t know this individual, that’s why we’re asking the community’s help in locating him and identifying this person of interest in this shooting,” said Detective Ricky Smith from CMPD’s Crime Stoppers.

If you know who this man is, please call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the p3 tips app. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.