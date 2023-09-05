CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a handicapped person is being sought, Charlotte Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near the 1600 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue on August 11, 2023, in north Charlotte, authorities said.
Tipsters are encouraged to contact officials with any information at 704-334-1600. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, Charlotte Crime Stoppers said.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.