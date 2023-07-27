GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Warrants are offering a few new details in the case of a retired minister who is accused of peeping in a bathroom stall at a minor.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden on Wednesday after they said they got reports of two sex offenses at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax. The two incidents happened on June 24 and July 14.

The 71-year-old former clergyperson was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony indecent exposure, misdemeanor sexual battery, and misdemeanor secret peeping. He has also been banned from the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

The Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church confirmed that he is a former Methodist clergyperson who “retired from active ministry” in 2020, expressing sadness at the allegations in a statement provided.

Queen City News confirmed Peden was a pastor at the Moores Chapel United Methodist Church in Charlotte from 1989 to 1992 and a pastor at First United Methodist Church in Charlotte in 1999.

Warrants allege that on June 24, Peden peeped into a farmer’s market bathroom stall being used by a man in his 20s and then tried to grab the man’s chest.

Then on July 14, the documents show that Peden “exposed [his] penis for the purpose of arousing and gratifying defendant’s sexual desire” and that he attempted to “commit a lewd and lascivious act” upon the juvenile victim’s body.

A man in his 20s told WGHP that Peden, who he had seen at the market multiple times, was in the restroom when he walked in. The victim greeted him, and Peden allegedly responded by groping the victim’s chest and pinched him “so hard that it hurt several hours after.” The victim says he pushed Peden and went in to use a stall. The victim said he looked up, he saw Peden watching him.

Documents state that Peden pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault in August of 2021, which stemmed from a charge on March 7, 2020.

He was given a $50,000 bond. Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call Greensboro CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.