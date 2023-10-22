CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lottery ticket that hit for $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball was sold in Charlotte and has yet to be claimed, the North Carolina Lottery announced Sunday.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The $2 Powerball ticket was purchased at the Food Mart on The Plaza in northeast Charlotte.

It was the only $1 million ticket sold in the U.S. and the largest winner nationally.

The chances the lucky individual had of winning the $1 million prize were 1 in 11.6 million.

No jackpot winners were pronounced, meaning the next drawing stretches to $85 million.