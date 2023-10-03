CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wild video obtained by Queen City News shows a Uhaul truck ripping a popular NoDa sandwich shop’s ATM out from the ground early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2023, around 4 a.m. at Brooks Sandwich House.

Thieves chained the machine to the trailer and drove away, yanking the ATM from its concrete foundation. Eventually, it caught fire as it drug across the pavement, sending sparks flying. Footage can be seen below:

WILD VIDEO 😳 | Exclusive footage shows a Uhaul truck ripping a popular NoDa sandwich shop's ATM out from the ground early Monday morning. More from @RobinKanady: https://t.co/wWrUCezMoE pic.twitter.com/4onVhOQ0FS — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) October 3, 2023

Brooks’ ATM is vital to the business since only cash is accepted, and due to the situation, the shop announced it would remain closed on Monday, Oct. 2.

Owner David Brooks says the robbers didn’t even get away with much money.

“Hard to understand when there’s cameras out here, caught everything on file footage and just to see the stupid things they did to try to get away with it,” Brooks said.

CMPD says they haven’t made any arrests so far, and the restaurant is, unfortunately, no stranger to crime.

On Dec. 9, 2019, co-owner Scott Brooks was shot and killed as he was going to open the restaurant for the day.

Two men, identified as Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Razelle Staples, were arrested on various charges in connection to the case, including murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.