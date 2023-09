CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A loud ‘boom’ can be heard in a video released by the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

In a post on X (formally Twitter), CFD said they responded to the vehicle fire in the 9000 block of University City Boulevard. Luckily the fire did not reach the building nearby and no one was injured.

Officials say the fire was caused accidentally due to electrical issues.