CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A water main break has prompted road closures in north Charlotte Friday morning, Charlotte Water announced.

Repairs are currently underway on the water pipe near 10800 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road where only one lane remains open.

Drivers are being encouraged to seek alternate routes near Belmeade Drive. The cause of the break is unknown at this time.

A water outage is expected while the repairs are made, and the time for completion is estimated to be 4-6 hours, Charlotte Water said.