CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews were working in frigid temperatures to repair a water main break Wednesday in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred near 6617 Nations Ford Road during Wednesday morning’s near-record cold temperatures, however, Charlotte Water did not cite a reason for the water main break.

The outage is expected to last 6 to 8 hours while crews work to fix the issue.

Minimal traffic impacts were expected. Queen City News was on the scene and will continue to provide updates as they develop.

