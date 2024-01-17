CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Water officials are working on multiple water main breaks in frigid conditions Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Water said one of the water main breaks occurred on Pecan Ave. and was reported Tuesday night around 9 p.m. Crews were working on preparing the break, which was estimated to take 6-8 hours. Charlotte Water later reported crews had restored services by 3 a.m. and all roadways were reopened by 5:10 a.m.

The second break was reported Wednesday morning by Charlotte Water and the city’s traffic control department along Eastway Drive by Central Ave. All lanes were reported closed and officials said ice is now covering the roadway. No time estimate has been given yet for this one.