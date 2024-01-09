CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was rescued from a flooded vehicle Tuesday afternoon in east Charlotte, according to emergency officials.

Multiple crews responded to the water rescue, which happened along the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive.

Charlotte Fire told Queen City News the call came in at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, from a man screaming, saying his car was being swept away by flood waters.

As firefighters approached the flooded vehicle, the man was able to exit the car.

The rescued man is expected to be OK, emergency crews said. He has been turned over to Mecklenburg EMS for an evaluation.

Photo: Charlotte Fire Photo: Charlotte Fire

Charlotte Fire was also called out to that area to the Windsor Harbor apartment homes on Shamrock Drive for a person stuck in their apartment home.

Firefighters brought in water rescue rafts to help the neighbors. No one was injured but firefighters say some of the neighbors had water damage in their apartments, and one neighbor tells Queen City News her car and others were damaged in the floodwaters.

“Half of my car got flooded, the passenger seats, the back seats were basically flooded,” said Imani Carter.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire both responded.

