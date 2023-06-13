CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dogs and cats at Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control could be euthanized soon if they don’t find a temporary or permanent home. The shelter is in crisis facing constant overcrowding.

“In the next few months, if the community doesn’t come to help by fostering adoption, staycationing then we are going to have to make euthanasia decisions,” Melissa Knicely from Animal Care and Control said.

Knicely hopes the desperate plea will reach people who are willing to foster dogs like Holly Haze from MIX 107.9. Her dog June started off as a foster, but the stay became permanent.

“You’re either going to find that dog a home outside your house or you’re going to keep the dog,” Holly Haze said. “I fell in love with her.”

The shelter is beyond capacity and the kennels are full. A renovation project to make the facility accessible for wheelchairs makes things worse. Josh Fisher, director of Animal Care and Control says animals are still coming into the shelter daily.

“We are up 16% as far as the intake of lost dogs into our facility [over the last year],” Fisher said. “We’re seeing many more lost dogs enter our care. We have a renovation project going on which is not helping us as far as space goes.”

The facility is 30 years old and designed for a smaller city and county population. Another problem, rental properties are restricting breeds and limiting weight for pets. Fisher says this impacts around 75% of dogs at the facility.

“We have a lot of pit bulls, we have a lot of block-headed dogs in our care. That’s what we see as the largest number of dogs in our care,” Fisher said. “We do currently have puppies that are hanging out for several days, if not weeks.”

Shelter officials need your help to get the dogs and cats out of kennels or they could die. Whether it’s an adoption, foster or even offer a staycation officials say everything helps. A benefit to animals and humans.

“The crate at home is better than [the shelter] for a multitude of reasons, they need the kennel space because they are in an overcapacity crisis at home,” Holly Haze said. “[The dogs] don’t care that your TV is on or that you’re not there they are happy to be in that crate.”

Holly Haze is the evening jockey for MIX 107.9. She’s leading a project to feature an adoptable dog every week for Furry Friday.

If a foster or staycation doesn’t work out for you, shelter officials say they need volunteers to walk dogs and help maintain the facility. If you’re looking for a way to help with less effort, you can simply share their posts about the animals available. Last year, the Animal Care and Control Facebook was hacked forcing them to start a new page with significantly fewer followers.

Animal Care and Control has launched a new dashboard that will be updated twice a week with the number of kennel spaces and dogs that have been in the shelter the longest.