CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man was killed, two suffered life-threatening injuries, and another was severely injured after a Charlotte nightclub shooting early Saturday morning, according to CMPD.

La’Nard Gaddy, 33, was identified as the victim deceased from the incident.

Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 18, 2023, at Fusion Lounge on Independence Boulevard.

Upon arrival, authorities say Gaddy and three others were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced Gaddy dead on the scene and rushed the other victims to a hospital.

“There is enough and a huge crime rate,” said Darrian Shaw, a security enforcement officer with Brandon Security Company. “A lot of people may not know about it, but dealing with security, you see a lot of things that a lot of people don’t see.”

Shaw says he’s been working in security enforcement for the last four years and regularly sees shootings like this.

“We’ve done a lot of with VB and stuff that we have to handcuff people, transport them to us, and police simply get involved with us,” Shaw said. “We work with CMPD as well.”

CMPD’S 1st quarter public safety report says violent crimes decreased by six percent from the same time in 2022.

The city is seeing drops in robberies, burglaries, rapes, and aggravated assaults. However, homicides and property crime rose through the first three months of this year.

Shaw says working as a security guard forces him to be alert at all times, and hearing the news about another shooting that injured multiple people is disheartening.

“It doesn’t bring it to ease,” Shaw said. “It is hard because I mean dealing with the security — we’re not first responders, but we were on site. We’re kind of the first responder before somebody gets there. So if anything happens, we have to deal with the first.”

CMPD says the homicide investigation is ongoing; at this time, no names have been released to the public.