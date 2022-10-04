CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD Animal Care and Control announced Tuesday that kennels are over capacity; fosters and adopters are desperately needed.

The shelter is reporting they are 40 kennels over holding ability.

(Courtesy: CMPD Animal Care and Control)

Officials say they are making ‘upsetting choices’ with some of the dogs during this time.

“We’re looking at who’s been here a long time, who may have some behavior challenges,” said the department’s communication and outreach manager. “They’re on a questionable path right now to possible euthanasia.”

Staff additionally urges those with lost dogs to come to check the shelter.

“These are dogs that belong to people, and we want to get them home,” she continued. “If your pet is lost, come here immediately.”

The public is urged to help in any way possible; adoption fees are being waived.