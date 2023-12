CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire Department officials say a late-night fire that caused $170,000 in damages was accidental.

The agency said the American Red Cross is assisting the house occupants.

Charlotte Fire responded to the fire before midnight in the 4000 block of Barclay Forest Drive in east Charlotte near I-485.

They said 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 35 minutes. No firefighters or civilians suffered injuries during the incident.