CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New signage and lighting at in Uptown could be part of Wells Fargo’s half-billion-dollar investment across the Charlotte region.

That means the financial giant plans for the former Duke Energy Tower at 550 S. Tryon St. to be a vessel to enhance the company’s branding, a Wells Fargo spokesperson explained.

“The architecture and design of the 550 South Tryon building provides a consistent branding placement opportunity with clear views of the building and Wells Fargo signage,” the company told Queen City News. “We are proud to elevate the Wells Fargo brand and build awareness for our company through building signage, joining numerous other major companies with a presence in Uptown Charlotte.”

In April, Wells Fargo announced a $500 million plan to upgrade local facilities over the next five years. The signage and lighting at 550 South Tryon are part of that effort.

Thousands of employees are slated to move into the tower, where 21 floors will be renovated for the bank’s use.

The tower known for its “handle” and daily color schemes will have upgraded LED lighting on the sides and top of the building to elevate the Wells Fargo Lights program.

“The lighting program provides a unique opportunity to celebrate, support and promote events, causes, programs and nonprofit organizations that directly connect with the community in Charlotte,” Wells Fargo explained.

When Truist took over the former Hearst Tower, it added lights at the end of 2020 along the outside edges and on top with the bank’s name.

In 2022, the building was lit more than 230 nights to celebrate events, causes, programs and nonprofit organizations connected with the community in Charlotte. On Thursday, the lights will celebrate the Renaissance West Community Initiative’s 10th anniversary and Annual Mentors Event.