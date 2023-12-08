CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Earlier this year, when Wyndham Clark notched his first win on the PGA Tour, 200,000 fans flocked to Quail Hollow that week for the Wells Fargo Championship.

This spring will be the last time the tournament is known by that name after Wells Fargo announced it’s not renewing its longtime sponsorship of the premiere event.

A rep with the banking giant said they frequently review and adjust their overall sponsorship strategy and are doing so to “drive efficiency” and support the company long-term.

“It speaks to what’s going on right now in the world of golf.” said Kurt Badenhausen, sports business reporter at Sportico.

The announcement comes just a day after Jon Rahm, the No. 3 player in the official World Golf Rankings, crossed over to rival tour LIV Golf. The allure of a bigger paycheck in the controversial Saudi-backed league has some of the best in the sport jumping ship at the PGA Tour.

Badenhausen says moves like this have left uncertainty around the sport, and it’s starting to filter down to individual tournaments. The Wells has become one of the “elevated events” with a purse of $20 million.

“What is happening is golf has ramped up the purses at a lot of their events, and they’re looking for sponsors to foot the bill,” he said. “So these sponsorships are getting more expensive, and sponsors are pushing back because they’re being asked to pay more, but fewer players are eligible to play because the LIV tour players, as of now, are not eligible to play at these events.”

In June, the PGA Tour announced it was merging with LIV Golf. They set a Dec. 31 deadline to iron out those details, but those in tune with the industry say the two sides are nowhere near an agreement.

The impact of sponsorships goes beyond the purses, though. They’ve helped the Wells Fargo Championship give $27 million to local and regional charities since its inception. As for what’s next for the PGA tournament here in Charlotte beyond 2024, Badenhausen gives perspective on the qualifications it takes to get a seat at the table.

“The PGA wants one-title sponsor for any golf event,” Badenhausen said, “and those can often run more than $10 million.”