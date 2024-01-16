CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Big changes could be coming to the Uptown Charlotte skyline. Wells Fargo has requested to add signage to their building on South Tryon Street.

Executives at the financial company say no one attended the community meeting held in November, and no one has voiced opposition to the petition.

The request is for two 1,880-square-foot signs on the “handle” of the building at 500 South Tryon Street, formerly owned by Duke Energy. The letters would be roughly 14 feet tall, which is the same height as the signage approved for the Truist building.

It differs from the Truist project in that Wells Fargo’s building won’t need an addition to it to accommodate the signage. The petition looks poised for city council approval, but there are still some questions about how the city council navigates these requests as they see Uptown Charlotte continue to develop.

“You know, it’s rare that we don’t have any opposition on this,” said councilmember at-large Dimple Ajmera, “because I remember last year when we did Truist, there was a lot of opposition, even from the ones that were the original architecture behind it.”

“We should be very thoughtful on how we want our skyline to look in the next 10, 15, 50 years,” said councilmember Renee Johnson, “and decide if there should be parameters or uniformity or something.”

City council members are still waiting on the types of letters Wells Fargo intends to use and lighting before moving forward with approval.