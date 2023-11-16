CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee, is due in court on Thursday.

On Friday, Oct. 6, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the fast-food location in the 3700 block of West W.T. Harris Blvd. where a teenager was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic transported the victim, identified as J’Karri Marquise Anderson, 19, to Atrium Health CMC where he died from his injuries.

While police were investigating, Christopher Franks, 21, arrived at the CMPD Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives, officials said. He was later charged with murder in this case.

Officers said the deadly incident originated inside Wendy’s and involved two employees. Anyone who may have additional information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.