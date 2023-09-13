A house fire occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue. (Charlotte Fire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are investigating a west Charlotte house fire from Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the home was boarded and appeared to be vacant. The estimated property loss is $15,000.

CFD reported no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire under investigation.

The fire’s origin and cause is undetermined and remains under investigation by Charlotte Fire investigators.

Charlotte Fire said firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. and saw heavy smoke showing on arrival. Thirty firefighters controlled the incident in nine minutes.