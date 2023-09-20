CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim is in the hospital following a shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte Medic said.

Medic said emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident at some point around 9 p.m. near 1300 West Sugar Creek Road.

One victim was transported to an area medical center to be treated. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting are still unknown and Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Meckelnburg Police for more information and is awaiting a response.