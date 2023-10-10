CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A major tennis tournament that was considering moving from Ohio to North Carolina has announced it’s staying right where it is.

In an announcement posted to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament said it is staying in Cincinnati.

The social media video features tennis players Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, who both won the tournament in August 2023.

“It’s going to be bigger and better, forever,” Gauff says in the video.

In May 2023, Queen City News’ sister station reported that the Western & Southern Open has resided in Ohio since the tennis tournament started in 1899.

After being purchased by a new owner in 2022, the longtime tournament considered moving out of Ohio. WDTN reported that Beemok Capital, the current owner of the tennis tournament, was considering moving the Open away from just north of Cincinnati to Charlotte, N.C., as part of a project called “Project Break Point.” It was proposed to be within Charlotte’s River District.

The City of Charlotte released renderings of what the new stadium would look like in a Joint City & County Economic Development Committee Meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

What does this mean for the River District stadium moving forward? Queen City News reached out to the City of Charlotte for comment on this major development.

The City of Charlotte released the following statement:

“We are disappointed that we didn’t have this tournament relocated to Charlotte. We want to thank all our partners including Charlotte City Council, all of the city departments who worked on this as well as Mecklenburg County, the state and our state legislators, Crescent Communities, and everyone in the community who worked very hard on this opportunity.

Ultimately this was not about the public support in Charlotte but reflects current economics. According to a letter received from Beemok, their ‘decision to stay was multi-faceted, but the consistent escalation of costs to construct a facility of this scale proved to be too much.'”