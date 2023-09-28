CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City skyline can be recognized from just about every angle. But the twinkling tower scape may soon reflect a new vision of the city’s future.

New signage and lighting on the tower at 550 S. Tryon St. could be part of Wells Fargo’s half-billion-dollar investment across the Charlotte region.

The tower known for its “handle” and daily color schemes could have upgraded LED lighting on the sides and top of the building to elevate the Wells Fargo Lights program.

While Charlotte natives say they embrace change and growth across the city, their skyline has changed so much over the years, they say they can barely recognize it anymore.

“I’ll be out of town and people will be like, ‘What skyline is that?” And I am like, ‘Charlotte!’” Charlotte native Lia White said while laughing. “And they are like, ‘no way.’ And I am like, ‘a long time ago.’”

Before the days of skyscrapers and the shadows they cast over the Queen City, White says her hometown was just that – a town.

“Even the street I grew up on, it was a one-way street and the backroads,” White recalls. “To see them turn into roundabouts and four-way lanes. It’s mind-blowing.”

But even before her time, Charlotte had an even more humbling beginning.

Postcards from 1910s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s show the evolution of a skyline that continues to change year after year.

“I actually have some clients that send me early ‘80s or late ‘70s pictures of the skyline, which after doing current skylines is a lot easier to paint, I can tell you that,” Charlotte artist Chris Hood said. “There aren’t as many buildings.”

There aren’t many people who know the details quite like Hood.

“I take a little different approach to the sky,” he explained. “I think it all about color and shapes.”

The artist is known for his Uptown skyline paintings, which over time, have needed more paint.

“I focus on center city,” Hood said. “I love the change. Being from Charlotte, and you might know this as well, there is always a crane somewhere in that skyline. I should probably do a skyline of cranes.”

While Hood’s art can evolve over time, White’s is stuck back in 2016.

“We got matching tattoos of the Charlotte skyline, and it was funny because like I said, we both moved and when we moved back to the city, we were like it’s not really the same,” White said.

She says she has thought about covering up her tattoo, but now plans to add a date next to it.