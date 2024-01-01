CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Going into the new year, they say leave the past behind, but remnants of a shooting and police investigation remain after shots were fired on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s horrible this kind of thing happens,” says Press Miller, as he walks around uptown Charlotte with family and friends. “I wish it would stop.”

CMPD says around 11:30 on Sunday night, shots were fired into a crowd at Romare Bearden Park injuring five people. Medic confirms three were transported from Church Street and the other two from Graham Street.

“I would not come down here by myself being a young woman,” added Abby Grace, visiting from Wilmington, when asked her thoughts on being in uptown.

Some say it’s because of recent events. During a July 4th fireworks celebration, the sounds of shots being fired caused some to hide in businesses and parking garages. The incident was so large, CMPD arrested and/or cited 32 people.

Officers took 19-year-old Daevion Crawford into custody after detectives identified him on video for the incident on Dec. 31.

Some say you have to keep supporting the businesses and events in Uptown.

“At some point, I try not to give it the attention it has because then it gives power to the people doing it,” added Miller. “I try to get out, see the city, go out and eat at the restaurants I want to go to.”

Others say there is strength in numbers, but you need to know where to go and what to avoid.

“Obviously big events draw big crowds, I would stay away from that,” says Grace. “Even in general I wouldn’t walk around downtown by myself or even with a group of girls. It’s just dangerous.”